Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparing side by side

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.41 N/A -1.58 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.90 N/A -2.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.