Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparing side by side

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 -0.72 34.07M -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,317,042,606.52% -84% -64.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 206,234,866.83% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.5 beta which makes it 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 49.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.