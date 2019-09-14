Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 60.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84.00% -64.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. presently has an average target price of $14.5, suggesting a potential upside of 1,394.85%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.71 shows that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.