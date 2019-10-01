Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,269,426,199.03% -84% -64.7% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 494,088,669.95% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.71 beta. From a competition point of view, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.