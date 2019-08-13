Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.79 N/A -1.58 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 3.72% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.