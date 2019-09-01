Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparing side by side

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.18 N/A -1.58 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.71 and it happens to be 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.