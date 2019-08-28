Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparing side by side

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.91 N/A -1.58 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.76 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta which is 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.