Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.93 N/A -1.58 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.