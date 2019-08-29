Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparison side by side

Since Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.71 and its 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 average target price and a 51.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.