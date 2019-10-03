Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 -0.20 110.23M -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,235,829,337.27% -84% -64.7% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,969,372.87% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.44 beta which makes it 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $117.89, while its potential upside is 55.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 89.2%. About 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.