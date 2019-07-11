Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 704.60% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 18.8%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.