Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1045.68 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 717.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 39.83% and its consensus target price is $45.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 59.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.