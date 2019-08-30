Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 994.09% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus price target and a 700.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 40.67% respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.