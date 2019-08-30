Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 994.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.