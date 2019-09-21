Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|2.20
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Volatility & Risk
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential upside is 181.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
