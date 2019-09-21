Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential upside is 181.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.