Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.72 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 858.90% at a $3.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.