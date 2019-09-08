Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 935.50% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $3.5. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 35.14% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.