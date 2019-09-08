Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Risk & Volatility
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The upside potential is 935.50% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $3.5. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 35.14% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
