Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

We are contrasting Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.27 beta which is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 697.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. Competitively the average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.42, which is potential 252.05% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.