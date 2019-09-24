Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 202.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 99.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.