Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,038.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Immuron Limited has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.