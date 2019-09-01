Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

This is a contrast between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|61.62
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 994.09% at a $3.5 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 13.72% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
