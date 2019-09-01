Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

This is a contrast between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.62 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 994.09% at a $3.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 13.72% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.