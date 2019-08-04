Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 858.90% at a $3.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.