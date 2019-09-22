Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 181.45% and an $1 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 6 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.