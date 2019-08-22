Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.66 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,007.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 155.75% and its average target price is $18.67. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 22%. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.