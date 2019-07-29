Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 769.57% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.