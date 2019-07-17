Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 717.76% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 230.03%. Based on the data shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.