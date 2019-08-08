Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) Reaches $0.29 52 Week Low; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 405,910 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 35.08 million shares with $1.01B value, down from 35.48M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.44 billion valuation. It closed at $23.62 lastly. It is down 16.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS

The stock of Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.27 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.29 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.24M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $0.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $561,420 less. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.0128 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2949. About 250,513 shares traded. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) has declined 83.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTO News: 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 14/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Net Loss for 2017 $30.0M; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – ON TRACK FOR A POTENTIAL BLA FILING IN 2019; 05/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Top-line Data From PATENCY-2 Expected in March of 2019; 05/03/2018 Proteon Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in PATENCY-2, Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Investigational Vonapanitase; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $6.08M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTO); 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – PARTNERS EXTEND EXISTING CONTRACT FOR MANUFACTURE OF VONAPANITASE TO 2029 AS ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL NEARS COMPLETION; 14/03/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $42.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 4.48 million shares or 47.91% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 37,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) for 17,173 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 233,953 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 32,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Deer Vii Limited holds 315,101 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc reported 50,809 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 455,744 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 10,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Abingworth Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.02M shares.

More notable recent Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 95% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proteon’s vonapanitase flunks second late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proteon Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. The company has market cap of $6.24 million. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Proteon Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, February 11 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 554,818 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 29,335 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.15 million shares. invested in 16 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 235,589 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru owns 39,053 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Laffer reported 75,477 shares stake. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Grassi Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,119 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 179,805 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.23% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 37.67M shares. Davenport & Company Lc stated it has 15,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.65% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 764,056 shares to 4.35M valued at $303.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) stake by 1.21M shares and now owns 11.74 million shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19.