Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) Reaches $0.29 52 Week Low; 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) Shorts Decreased By 50%

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. PIH’s SI was 5,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 11,400 shares previously. With 10,100 avg volume, 1 days are for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH)’s short sellers to cover PIH’s short positions. The SI to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc’s float is 0.11%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 71 shares traded. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) has declined 28.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PIH News: 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q Rev $13.5M; 26/03/2018 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY SHR $0.23; 26/03/2018 – Correct: 1347 Property Insurance 4Q Rev $11.2M, Not $38.1M; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $7.82 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $7.62 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017; 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q EPS 23c; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – D. KYLE CERMINARA WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AT BOARD MEETING; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 34.2% TO $10.2 MLN FROM $7.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.2 MLN VS $8.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1347 Property Insurance Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIH); 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q Rev $38.1M

The stock of Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.27 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.29 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.58 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $0.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $279,100 less. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.285. About 19,602 shares traded. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) has declined 83.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTO News: 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS – CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF INVESTIGATIONAL VONAPANITASE’S API; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – ON TRACK FOR A POTENTIAL BLA FILING IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics and Lonza Extend Manufacturing Agreement for Commercial Supply; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Top-line Data From PATENCY-2 Expected in March of 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTO); 14/03/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $42.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $6.08M; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – PARTNERS EXTEND EXISTING CONTRACT FOR MANUFACTURE OF VONAPANITASE TO 2029 AS ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL NEARS COMPLETION

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. The company has market cap of $5.58 million. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 4.48 million shares or 47.91% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 32,340 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr holds 0% or 11,500 shares. Moreover, Deer Vii And Co Ltd has 0.5% invested in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) for 315,101 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 10,037 shares. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Abingworth Llp owns 0.9% invested in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) for 2.02 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 455,744 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 50,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 37,614 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 17,173 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 233,953 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Proteon (NASDAQ:PRTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Proteon has $5 highest and $1 lowest target. $3.50’s average target is 1128.07% above currents $0.285 stock price. Proteon had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4 target in Monday, March 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

