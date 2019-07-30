Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 784.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 58.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.