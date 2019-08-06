Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparing side by side

Since Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 157.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

A 0.42 beta means Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 941.67%.

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.