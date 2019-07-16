Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 717.76% upside potential. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average price target and a 145.77% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. About 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.