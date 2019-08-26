Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.72 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.71 which is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,019.28% at a $3.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.