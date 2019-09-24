Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.41 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 202.02% and an $1 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 5.5% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.