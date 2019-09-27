Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 45.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,706,491,923.19% 0.00% -87.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 8.88M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

With average target price of $1, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 256.25%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%. With higher possible upside potential for Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.