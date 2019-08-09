Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 10.79 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,066.67%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $160.2 average price target and a 146.46% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 73.2% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.