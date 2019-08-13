Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Contrasting side by side

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 1,033.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, Immune Design Corp.’s consensus price target is $5.93, while its potential upside is 1.37%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Immune Design Corp., analysts opinion.

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 59.09% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Immune Design Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.