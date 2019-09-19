Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta which is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential upside is 171.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 51.6%. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.