Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.59 N/A 2.08 10.22

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 858.90% at a $3.5 average target price. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.75 average target price and a 55.38% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.