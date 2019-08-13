Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparing side by side

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 1,045.29% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.