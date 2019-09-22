Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential upside is 181.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.