Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 0.97 43.28M 0.73 60.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,713,936,430.32% 0% -87.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 89,273,927.39% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $64.5, which is potential 26.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 88.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.