Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 745.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.