Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.30 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Cerus Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 780.28%. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 46.48% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 69.1%. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.