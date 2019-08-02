Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Contrasting side by side

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 3.06 N/A -4.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 858.90% and an $3.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.