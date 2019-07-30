Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 147.61 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 784.28%. Competitively the average price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $164.4, which is potential 20.16% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.