Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Contrasting side by side

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 12.3 and 12.3 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 732.74% at a $3.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.