Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.46 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 935.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 0.72%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.