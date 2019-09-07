Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.46
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 935.50%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 0.72%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.