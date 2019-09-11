Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Contrasting side by side

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 711.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $39.2, while its potential downside is -18.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.