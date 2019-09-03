Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.06 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation which has a 12.7 Current Ratio and a 12.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 1,023.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 43% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.