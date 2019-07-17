Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparing side by side

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1702.96 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 717.76% and an $3.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential -2.18% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 0.02%. 0.9% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.